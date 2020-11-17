Twitter CEO Dorsey Says It Was ‘Wrong’ to Block New York Post Hunter Biden Story

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from a video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, November 17, 2020. (Senate Judiciary Committee via Reuters)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday acknowledged that the platform was “wrong” to block a New York Post report about Hunter Biden last month.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing regarding “censorship, suppression and the 2020 elections,” Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg were asked about their companies’ decision to suppress a New York Post story about a laptop and emails reportedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Twitter had blocked the sharing of the article both publicly and in private direct messages, while Facebook limited distribution of the article but did not completely block it.

Advertisement

“That to me seems like you’re the ultimate editor,” committee chairman Senator Lindsey Graham (R.,S.C.) said. “The editorial decision by the New York Post to run the story was overridden by Twitter and Facebook in different fashions to prevent its dissemination. Now if that’s not making an editorial decision I don’t know what would be.”

Dorsey responded in his opening remarks, explaining that the platform made the decision to block the story in accordance with a 2018 policy against sharing hacked materials.

“We made a quick interpretation using no other evidence that the materials in the article were obtained through hacking, and according to our policy, we blocked them from being spread,” Dorsey testified. “Upon further consideration, we admitted this action was wrong and corrected it within 24 hours.”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.