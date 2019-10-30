News

Elections

Twitter CEO Announces Platform Will Halt All Political Advertising

By
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey addresses students during a town hall at the Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi in 2018. (Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced Wednesday that the mammoth social media company will halt all political advertising on the platform globally.

“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally,” Dorsey wrote in the first of a string of tweets. “We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought.”

The chief executive went on to share some of the rationale for the company’s decision, saying internet advertising comes with “significant risks to politics,” including “unchecked misleading information” and “deep fakes.”

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet,” he wrote. “Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

Dorsey also took a thinly-veiled shot at some of his competitors, namely YouTube and Facebook, over their political advertising policies. YouTube, a Google subsidiary, said last month that content created by political figures and leaders will be allowed to remain on the site even if it violates the company’s “community guidelines.” Around the same time, Facebook said it would not fact-check posts by politicians, and would allow such content to remain on the platform even if it breaks the company’s content rules.

Comments

“It‘s not credible for us to say: ‘We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well…they can say whatever they want!'” Dorsey wrote.

Facebook and Twitter came under fire for negligence during the last presidential-election cycle, when they allowed Russian actors, among others, to spread misinformation and attempt to sow discord on the site.

Comments

Most Popular

Energy & Environment

California Can’t Keep the Lights On

By
California is staying true to its reputation as the land of innovation — it is making blackouts, heretofore the signature of impoverished and war-torn lands, a routine feature of 21st-century American life. More than 2 million people are going without power in Northern and Central California, in the latest ... Read More
Politics & Policy

CNN Is Not So Different from Breitbart

By
CNN went apesnit Friday night on the news that Facebook had tapped Breitbart as one of the sources for its new “news tab.” National Review was also tapped, indicating that Facebook is making an effort to be inclusive in its understanding of what news is. Perhaps Facebook has noticed that a declared ... Read More