Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York. City, New York, May 16, 2018. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Updated 5:31pm

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account was apparently hacked Friday afternoon.

A pair of tweets reading “#N*****” and “F**k N*****s” were posted by Dorsey’s Twitter account around 4 p.m., along with a retweet reading “nazi germany did nothing wrong” and numerous other tweets and retweets, many of them obscene.

Twitter’s communications team said it was investigating the situation and later stated the CEO’s account is “secure” and they found “no indication that Twitter’s systems have been compromised.”

The account is now secure, and there is no indication that Twitter's systems have been compromised. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

The identity of the alleged hackers is not clear.

Twitter users immediately roasted the platform’s founder and top executive over the incident, pointing out that it does not speak well of the social-media company’s security measures.

“If they can hack the CEO of Twitter’s Twitter account @jack, who is safe in these streets?” one user asked.

The incident comes as Twitter takes measures to crack down on fake accounts and the use of misinformation campaigns. The company said last week that it had suspended a number of accounts apparently run by the Chinese government that were engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” The accounts were apparently spreading misinformation about the Hong Kong protest movement.