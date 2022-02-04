Twitter Continues to Target Heterodox Education Publication, Suspending More Employees Without Explanation

Twitter abruptly suspended the account of the Chalkboard Review, a heterodox, education-focused publication on Thursday morning, while also targeting the personal accounts of several staff members, locking out a couple and outright suspending the account of one.

That process continued well into Thursday evening, when Jocelyn Gunter, the site’s scheduling editor, and Quinn Weimer, its social media director, also had their accounts suspended without warning.

The wave of sudden suspensions follow an October letter directed to social media companies by Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union.

According to Pringle, “the alarming growth of a small …