Twitter Public-Policy Director Leaves to Join Biden Transition Team

Carlos Monje, Jr., Twitter director of Public Policy and Philanthropy for U.S. & Canada testifies before a Senate Judiciary Constitution Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Twitter’s public-policy director Carlos Monje has resigned from his role at the social-media company to join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s transition team, according to a new report.

A person familiar with the matter reportedly told Politico that Monje, who currently serves as co-chair of Biden’s infrastructure policy committee, would join the transition team, though it was not immediately clear what his role would be.

At Twitter, Monje helped manage Twitter’s public policy and government affairs in the U.S. and Canada since March 2017. He worked on the company’s response to interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as criticism over how it moderates content.

Some Republicans have made accusations that Twitter unduly censors conservative viewpoints.

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has argued that the social media platform operates outside of political ideologies.

In a 2018 testimony in front of Congress, he declared: “Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions. . . . We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially.”

Monje, who reportedly helped host a fundraiser for Biden this week, had previously served as the director of agency review on Hillary Clinton’s transition team that was never deployed.

He was also deputy policy director for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and helped bring about the Senate confirmation of two cabinet secretaries as part of the transition team’s 2008 national-security working group.

He later worked in the administration as a senior policy adviser and special assistant to the president on the Domestic Policy Council before moving on to roles within the Transportation Department.

