Twitter Public-Policy Director Leaves to Join Biden Transition Team

Carlos Monje, Jr., Twitter director of Public Policy and Philanthropy for U.S. & Canada testifies before a Senate Judiciary Constitution Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2019. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Twitter’s public-policy director Carlos Monje has resigned from his role at the social-media company to join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s transition team, according to a new report.

A person familiar with the matter reportedly told Politico that Monje, who currently serves as co-chair of Biden’s infrastructure policy committee, would join the transition team, though it was not immediately clear what his role would be.

At Twitter, Monje helped manage Twitter’s public policy and government affairs in the U.S. and Canada since March 2017. He worked on the company’s response to interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as criticism over how it moderates content.

Some Republicans have made accusations that Twitter unduly censors conservative viewpoints.

However, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has argued that the social media platform operates outside of political ideologies.

In a 2018 testimony in front of Congress, he declared: “Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions. . . . We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially.”

Monje, who reportedly helped host a fundraiser for Biden this week, had previously served as the director of agency review on Hillary Clinton’s transition team that was never deployed.

He was also deputy policy director for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and helped bring about the Senate confirmation of two cabinet secretaries as part of the transition team’s 2008 national-security working group. 

He later worked in the administration as a senior policy adviser and special assistant to the president on the Domestic Policy Council before moving on to roles within the Transportation Department.

NR PLUS Education

In Praise of Trade School

By
About a decade ago, I participated in a discussion hosted by the chamber of commerce in a university town about state policies regarding higher education. I’ll never forget the first comment I got from one of the attendees. “The problem with your presentation,” she said, “is that it didn’t focus ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Consequences of Biden

By
If you have decided that another four years of Donald Trump would be intolerable, and the prospect of four more years of the dysfunctional Trump circus in the White House fills you with dread, fine. But approach the prospects of a Joe Biden presidency with clear eyes and no illusions. Electing Biden would move ... Read More
World

Why Trump’s Mideast Peace Deals Matter

By
After Israel’s resounding victory over the Egyptian, Jordanian, and Syrian armies in 1967, the Jewish state again offered the Arab world peace in exchange for recognition. And it was again rebuffed. Instead, the Arab League convened in Khartoum to formulate a consensus response that became known as “The 3 ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

The Secret Life of Joe Biden

By
In a classic episode of “Seinfeld,” Jerry is accused by his new girlfriend, a police officer, of being a fan of the tacky 1990s soap opera Melrose Place. When Jerry lies and denies it, she suggests putting him on a polygraph to find the truth. In an effort to beat the machine, Jerry seeks the advice of his ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Battleground Arizona

By
At an August 11 Trump-campaign event in Mesa, Ariz., the state’s Republican governor, Doug Ducey, noted in his remarks introducing Mike Pence that President Trump and the vice president “have visited the state of Arizona more than any other presidential administration in the history of our country,” adding: ... Read More
