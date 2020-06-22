News

White House

Twitter Says Trump’s Renewed Voter Fraud Claims Don’t Violate Rules, Despite Previous Fact Check

By
President Trump taps his phone screen during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Twitter will not label President Trump’s renewed claims that the 2020 election “will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history” due to mass vote-by-mail, despite fact-checking the president last month for similar claims.

Trump tweeted multiple times Monday criticizing the push for increasing remote voting through mail-in ballots for the November election.

“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!” Trump tweeted Monday morning.

A few hours later, he warned that “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history – unless this stupidity is ended.”

“We voted during World War One & World War Two with no problem, but now they are using Covid in order to cheat by using Mail-Ins!” Trump argued.

A Twitter spokesperson told National Review that the president’s tweets “are currently not in violation of the Twitter Rules and will not be labeled.”

In May, Twitter added a fact-check for the first time to two of Trump’s tweets, after the president claimed “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent” and criticized an order signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom to mail ballots for the November elections to the state’s 20.6 million registered voters.

The fact check linked to a Twitter event CNN headline which read, “Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.” Twitter later clarified that its label was implemented over concerns that Trump “could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process.”

Per its “Civic integrity policy,” which was drafted last month, Twitter says it will not take censor “broad, non-specific statements about the integrity of elections or civic processes.”

Comments

In an interview with OneZero, Twitter’s vice president of global communications Brandon Borrman revealed that Twitter’s fact check came after a third-party partner in its “elections integrity hub” flagged Trump’s claims, only for the company to decide initially that the tweets did not violate Twitter’s policy against manipulating or interfering in an election. The platform then conducted a second review under its labeling guidelines, which were rolled out for misleading tweets about Covid-19, and subsequently decided to recommend a label. Twitter leadership then approved the tag.

President Trump has been outspoken since the Twitter fact check, warning that Republicans “will strongly regulate” social media platforms, before signing an executive order to revisit Section 230 protections for tech companies through litigation and legislation.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Trump Fights the Last War

By
It’s an old story: fighting the next war with the last war’s battle plan, as if prior success guarantees future victory. So here was President Trump after the Supreme Court gave him another thumping on Thursday, vowing to release “a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees” in September -- ... Read More
Elections

Trump Fights the Last War

By
It’s an old story: fighting the next war with the last war’s battle plan, as if prior success guarantees future victory. So here was President Trump after the Supreme Court gave him another thumping on Thursday, vowing to release “a new list of Conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees” in September -- ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment

By
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Culture

Re: Stone Mountain

By
Kyle has written a fantastically well-done (of course) piece in response to my column arguing against Confederate statues. I’d make a couple of points in reply. Kyle implies that I think if we ditch a Confederate statues, we’ll be in a better position to defend other, worthier statues. I say no such thing, ... Read More
Culture

Re: Stone Mountain

By
Kyle has written a fantastically well-done (of course) piece in response to my column arguing against Confederate statues. I’d make a couple of points in reply. Kyle implies that I think if we ditch a Confederate statues, we’ll be in a better position to defend other, worthier statues. I say no such thing, ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Real Crisis in Our Cities

By
The coronavirus and the unrest following George Floyd’s death are shining an uncomfortable light on America’s cities. Many commentators have focused on whether or not the twin crises will mark a shift away from cities as people recoil from the virus and the violence, but the most important phenomenon we’ve ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Real Crisis in Our Cities

By
The coronavirus and the unrest following George Floyd’s death are shining an uncomfortable light on America’s cities. Many commentators have focused on whether or not the twin crises will mark a shift away from cities as people recoil from the virus and the violence, but the most important phenomenon we’ve ... Read More
U.S.

The Current Moral Purge

By
Alexandra DeSanctis here. I'll be filling in for Jim this week, notwithstanding what it says in your email inbox. On the menu today: Outraged rioters spent the weekend indiscriminately toppling pretty much any statues they could get their hands on, President Trump returned to the campaign trail for a rally in ... Read More
U.S.

The Current Moral Purge

By
Alexandra DeSanctis here. I'll be filling in for Jim this week, notwithstanding what it says in your email inbox. On the menu today: Outraged rioters spent the weekend indiscriminately toppling pretty much any statues they could get their hands on, President Trump returned to the campaign trail for a rally in ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Vive la Liberté

By
In the United States, the Purge is well under way. How ridiculous is it? Equity Prime Mortgage, a lender in Georgia, has just canned its human-resources director because her stepson is Garrett Rolfe, a former policeman charged with murder in the June 12 killing of Rayshard Brooks, and she apparently believes this ... Read More