Twitter Suspends Heterodox Education Publication after Teachers’ Union Letter Urging Crackdown

The Chalkboard Review, a heterodox education publication founded in late 2020, abruptly had its Twitter account suspended on Thursday. In addition to the official account’s suspension, the personal account of Samuel Bravo, who helps run the Review’s social media, was also suspended.

Tony Kinnett, the publication’s co-founder and executive director, suggested in an interview with National Review that the social media company’s actions could be connected to a letter Twitter received from the National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union, in October.

In that letter, president Becky Pringle brought “the alarming growth of a small but violent group of radicalized adults who …