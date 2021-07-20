Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene for COVID Comments

Twitter suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her account for twelve hours on Tuesday for two tweets that violated the company’s COVID misinformation policy.

Coronavirus vaccines “should not be forced on our military for a virus that is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65,” Greene wrote in one tweet, alleging that with “6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

In the second tweet, Greene wrote that “no entity should force NON-FDA approved vaccines or masks,” instead urging people to “protect their health by defeating obesity, which will protect them from covid complications & death.”

“We should invest in health, not human experimentation,” Greene added.

“We took enforcement action on the account @mtgreenee for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” a spokesperson told the New York Times, which first reported the suspension.

“These Big Tech companies are doing the bidding of the Biden regime to restrict our voices and prevent the spread of any message that isn’t state-approved,” Greene said in a statement following the ban.

Greene has a history of controversial comments on social media, including comparing vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jews leading up to the Holocaust.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” Greene wrote on Twitter in May, alleging that vaccine and mask mandates “create discrimination.” Greene later apologized for the comments after condemnation from both sides of the political aisle.

The suspension of Greene’s latest tweets came after President Biden and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urged social media companies to halt the spread of misleading information on coronavirus. Biden alleged on Friday that Facebook was “killing people” by failing to crack down on misleading information, but walked back those comments on Monday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, has said that the White House is “flagging” COVID misinformation for social media censors. She has also argued that an individual who is banned from one social media platform should be banned from all of them.

