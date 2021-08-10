Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘Failing’ Vaccines Tweet

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) in Washington, D.C., January 13, 2021 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Twitter has suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) under its “COVID-19 misleading information policy” after she wrote that vaccines are “failing.”

A spokesperson for the platform told The Hill that Greene’s account will be in read-only mode for seven days “due to repeated violations of Twitter Rules.”

Greene wrote in a tweet on Monday that the FDA “should not approve the covid vaccines.”

Advertisement

“There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people,” Greene said.

“These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks,” she added. “Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.”

Twitter labeled the tweet “misleading” and set it to read-only, meaning users could not reply, share or like the post.

The platform has a five-strike policy on COVID-19 misinformation, according to The Hill. The fourth strike triggers a seven-day account lock.

Greene defended her tweet on Tuesday after the suspension took effect.

“I have vaccinated family who are sick with COVID. Studies and news reports show vaccinated people are still getting COVID and spreading COVID,” she wrote, saying she has spoken to “numerous people” who have experienced “scary side effects” from vaccines, such as Myocarditis, blood clots and miscarriages.

“In my opinion, the FDA should not approve these vaccines until more research is done,” she said. “But Twitter suspended me for speaking the truth, and tweeting what so many people are saying.”

The CDC has said a number of common side effects, such as pain, redness and swelling in the injection site, tiredness, headaches, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea are “normal signs that your body is building protection.”

Advertisement

It says that serious side effects are “extremely unlikely.”

Greene also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci for “harshly criticizing” bikers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally over COVID-19 concerns while staying “silent” about formere President Obama’s birthday party last weekend.

“But if I dare says the truth, Twitter suspends me because the truth is so offensive to the fragile hypocrites all over Twitter!” she said.

The Georgia congresswoman also called COVID-19 a “Communist Chinese bioweapon.”

Greene’s fourth strike comes after she was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours last month after claiming that the virus was “not dangerous” for people who are not obese or are under the age of 65.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.