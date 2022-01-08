Twitter Suspends the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh over Transgender Tweets

(Illustration/Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Twitter temporarily suspended the account of conservative podcast host Matt Walsh on Friday for violating its hateful conduct policy with tweets against transgenderism.

Walsh, who hosts the Daily Wire’s podcast and has about 769,000 Twitter followers, was suspended for twelve hours, though Twitter warned the suspension would be extended if Walsh does not take down the censored tweets.

“The greatest female Jeopardy champion of all time is a man,” Walsh wrote in a tweet on December 30, according to the Daily Wire. “The top female college swimmer is a man. The first female four star admiral in the Public Health Service is a man. Men have dominated female high school track and the female MMA circuit. The patriarchy wins in the end.”

“I am not referring to an individual person as if she is two people,” Walsh wrote in another tweet. “Everyone else can run around sounding like maniacs if they want but I will not be participating. No thank you.”

Walsh reportedly ran afoul of Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy, which prohibits users from using “violence” on the basis of “race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

The podcaster spoke about the suspension during an appearance on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Matt Walsh On Tucker Carlson Following His Twitter Suspension pic.twitter.com/hR3UkQjS4h — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) January 8, 2022

“I just found out five minutes ago, just before we went on the air, that I just got suspended on Twitter because I pointed out that biological males are men,” Walsh said. “And, this to me is all part of the game here. That this is what leftism is and if you criticize it then they’re gonna shut you down because they realize—it’s not like they can engage intellectually. It’s not like they can defend, intellectually, any of the examples that you just played.”

