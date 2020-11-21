News

White House

Twitter to Give @POTUS Account to Biden on Inauguration Day Whether or Not Trump Concedes

By
President Trump taps his phone screen during a roundtable discussion at the White House in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President-elect Joe Biden will receive the @POTUS Twitter account on Inauguration Day, even if President Trump refuses to concede, the social-media platform announced Friday.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan. 20, 2021,” a spokesman for the company said.

Those accounts include @POTUS, which has more than 32 million followers, as well as @whitehouse, @VP, @FLOTUS, and other official handles.

“As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration,” the spokesman added.

The agency will archive existing tweets from the Trump administration and the account will be reset to zero tweets. However, Trump has relied much more upon his personal Twitter account, which has 89 million followers, during his time in the White House.

Trump has refused to concede to Biden, who won the election 306 electoral votes to 232, according to projections by the Associated Press. He has repeatedly taken to Twitter to spread unfounded claims of voter fraud, claiming that he won the election and that the race was rigged against him.

Twitter staffers are set to meet with members of the Biden-Harris transition team in the coming months to discuss how the new administration plans to use the government-related accounts, the company said.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
White House

Trump’s Ugly Exit

By
No one expected Donald Trump to handle a defeat in the 2020 election well. It was predictable he’d deny that he really lost and allege the vote was rigged, that he’d tweet wild and misleading things, and that he’d lash out in absurd and sophomoric ways. All that was inevitable. What’s been more ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
Health Care

The Gruesome Record of Gavin Newsom

By
The revelation that California governor Gavin Newsom attended a crowded dinner party at an expensive restaurant in his state just as its coronavirus cases started to surge and he began to lock down its economy more aggressively is one of the most egregious examples of late of the kind of cynicism-inducing ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
White House

Obama’s Grotesque Self-Revisionism

By
In an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last Sunday, former president Barack Obama not-so-subtly compared Trump’s tenure in the White House to something out of a banana republic or a one-party totalitarian state: I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is ... Read More
Elections

No, This Isn’t True Either

By
Trump and his legal team have focused on vote dumps as evidence of fraud. Here’s Trump yesterday: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1329233502139715586?s=21 But this is an artifact of the way the count was conducted, as our friend Henry Olsen notes ... Read More
Elections

No, This Isn’t True Either

By
Trump and his legal team have focused on vote dumps as evidence of fraud. Here’s Trump yesterday: https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1329233502139715586?s=21 But this is an artifact of the way the count was conducted, as our friend Henry Olsen notes ... Read More