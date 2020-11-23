News

Two Dead, Several Injured in San Jose Church Stabbing

San Jose, California.

Two people are dead and several others injured after a stabbing attack at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, Calif., where homeless individuals had been brought to escape the cold, police said.

Authorities responded to the stabbing at the church near San Jose State University campus at 8:45 p.m., NBC Bay Area reported. 

“For clarification, no church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing. Unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold,” police said, according to Mercury News. Some of those injured sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the two community members who have succumbed to stabbing wounds in the attack at Grace Baptist Church downtown,” mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet late Sunday.

The mayor initially tweeted that police had arrested a suspect but that tweet was later deleted, according to the Mercury News.

