Two Police Officers Shot in Louisville Riots after Breonna Taylor Grand-Jury Indictment

Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Ky., September 23, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Two police officers have been shot in Louisville, Ky., amid riots following the announcement of an indictment in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville chief of police Robert Schroeder confirmed that the officers were shot and were taken to a local hospital. Schroeder told reporters that one of the officers was undergoing surgery but in stable condition, while the other was alert and stable. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting.

Everyone just scattered after several loud bangs. I can’t confirm what it was, but police moved in quickly and everyone started to run. pic.twitter.com/UYaR8u6SUK — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 24, 2020

Demonstrations devolved into riots in the city on Wednesday night after a grand jury charged just one of the officers involved in the shooting of Taylor in a botched drug bust. Rioters clashed with police throughout Louisville, burning trash cans and calling to defund the city police department.

More small fires as we get closer to the hall of justice. And as we approached LMPD got on the megaphone saying this is unlawful assembly. Listen here @WHAS11 #nightteam #breonnataylor pic.twitter.com/rHG4XdETsc — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) September 24, 2020

Demonstrations and riots broke out in other cities including New York and Washington, D.C. New York saw large crowds chanting “no justice, no peace!” outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while black-clad demonstrators in Washington passed through the Dupont Circle area.

Well everything was extremely calm until a guy with a baseball bat did this to the Starbucks off DuPont Circle. As I took this photo a protester with a black umbrella tried to block me. pic.twitter.com/tvEk2qb2BM — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) September 24, 2020

Rioters in Washington also overturned tables at restaurants providing for outdoor dining, as patrons looked on.

Haven’t been able to tweet much but we’ve had an uptick in tensions. Tables flipped and bottles smashed at the Adams Morgan outdoor streatery; Dupont Starbucks had a window broken. The D.C. civil disturbance unit is here; they’ve funneled the march toward Columbia Heights. pic.twitter.com/pUmq4pViah — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 24, 2020

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “Spoke to [Governor] Andy Beshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”

Send a tip to the news team at NR.