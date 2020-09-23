Two Police Officers Shot in Louisville Riots after Breonna Taylor Grand-Jury Indictment

News

Police officers move past Louisville City Hall to clear protesters from a plaza ahead of a 9 p.m. curfew after a grand jury considering the March killing of Breonna Taylor voted to indict one of three police officers for wanton endangerment, in Louisville, Ky., September 23, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Two police officers have been shot in Louisville, Ky., amid riots following the announcement of an indictment in the shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville chief of police Robert Schroeder confirmed that the officers were shot and were taken to a local hospital. Schroeder told reporters that one of the officers was undergoing surgery but in stable condition, while the other was alert and stable. Police have arrested one suspect in the shooting.

Demonstrations devolved into riots in the city on Wednesday night after a grand jury charged just one of the officers involved in the shooting of Taylor in a botched drug bust. Rioters clashed with police throughout Louisville, burning trash cans and calling to defund the city police department.

Demonstrations and riots broke out in other cities including New York and Washington, D.C. New York saw large crowds chanting “no justice, no peace!” outside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while black-clad demonstrators in Washington passed through the Dupont Circle area.

Rioters in Washington also overturned tables at restaurants providing for outdoor dining, as patrons looked on.

“Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday night. “Spoke to [Governor] Andy Beshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

