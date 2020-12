A man receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine jabs, at the start of the largest ever immunization program in British history in London, Britain, December 8, 2020. (Victoria Jones/Pool via Reuters)

The United Kingdom on Tuesday morning became the first Western nation to begin distributing the coronavirus vaccine nationwide, less than a week after vaccine makers Pfizer and BioNTech were granted emergency approval.

A 90-year-old woman was the was the first U.K. citizen to receive the vaccine.

