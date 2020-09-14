U.S. Bans Cotton, Other Products from Xinjiang, Citing Forced Uyghur Labor

A woman wearing a mask with a Uyghur flag takes part in a rally during China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit in Berlin, Germany September 1, 2020. (Michele Tantussi/Reuters)

The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents would begin turning away products sourced from forced labor in the Xinjiang region of China, where more than a million Muslims, mostly of the Uyghur minority, have been imprisoned in concentration camps.

The ban will include cotton, hair products, computer components, and some textiles, according to a CNBC report.

Advertisement

DHS officials said the ban was part of the Trump administration’s effort to crack down on the Chinese Communist Party’s atrocities in the region, including holding Uyghur people in what they have labeled “concentration camps.”

BREAKING: U.S. bans cotton, hair products, computer components, and some textiles from China's Xinjiang province over forced labor issues. pic.twitter.com/nUaW3WshEW — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) September 14, 2020

Officials added that they had narrowed the ban to include only a few specific products for the order to be “legally unassailable” but that more prohibitions are to come, CNBC reported.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.