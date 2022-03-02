U.S. Cancels Routine Ballistic Missile Test in Bid to Deescalate with Russia

An unarmed Trident II D5 missile is test-launched from the Ohio-class U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska off the coast of California, March 26, 2018. (U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ronald Gutridge/Handout via Reuters)

The U.S. canceled a previously scheduled intercontinental ballistic missile test to avoid being “misconstrued” by Russia, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

Kirby noted that Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered a “special alert of Russian nuclear forces” last weekend, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is not clear how that alert has affected Russian nuclear forces, however U.S. officials have criticized Putin for “escalatory” rhetoric on the issue.

Now, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has canceled a routine test of an Air Force Minuteman III missile, scheduled to take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Thursday morning. The test is held multiple times per year.

“We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power,” Kirby told reporters. “This is not a step backwards in our readiness, nor does it imply that we will necessarily cancel other routine activities to ensure credible nuclear capability.”

Kirby added, “we recognize at this moment of tension, how critical it is that both the United States and Russia, bear in mind, the risk of miscalculation, and take steps to reduce those risks.”

Head of U.S. Strategic Command Adm. Charles Richard was asked during a House subcommittee hearing on Tuesday whether Putin’s comments could lead to a change in deployment of American nuclear forces.

“I am satisfied with the posture of my forces. I have made no recommendations to make any changes,” Richard told a House subcommittee.

