Capitol Police Officer Dead, Another Injured after Vehicle Attack; Suspect Fatally Shot

U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building. (Tom Brenner / Reuters)

A man drove a car into two Capitol Police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday, killing one and injuring the other before being fatally shot by authorities when he exited the vehicle holding what appeared to be a knife, the department’s chief said.

Chief Yogananda Pittman said a person exited the vehicle with a knife and started lunging at officers, ignoring verbal commands. Police then opened fire, killing the suspect, she said.

Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, said it did not appear that the suspect was known to either police department and that the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related,” though officers will continue to investigate.

The attacker has been identified as Noah Green, a 25-year-old Indiana man who identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam on his Facebook page, according to MSNBC’s Pete Williams.

Police placed all U.S. Capitol buildings under lockdown on Friday as officers responded to reports that “someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” officials said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

USCP said in a tweet earlier that officers were responding to the North Barricade vehicle-access point along Constitution Avenue.

An alert sent to staff advised that no entry or exit would be permitted “due to an external security threat.”

“You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” the alert said.

The incident occurred roughly 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the Capitol at a security checkpoint that is used by senators and staff on weekdays, according to the AP. However, Congress is on recess this week.

Fencing that had blocked vehicular traffic in the area was recently removed as the Capitol began to pare down the increased security that had been in place since the January 6 riots.

