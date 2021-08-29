U.S. Carries Out Drone Strike in Kabul against Potential Suicide Car Bomb

At the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021 (U.S. Marine Corps/Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/Reuters)

The U.S. carried out a drone strike against a potential ISIS-K car bomb in Kabul that posed a threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport, U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt. Bill Urban said on Sunday.

The strike killed “multiple suicide bombers” belonging to ISIS-K, U.S. officials told the Associated Press. ISIS-K is the same group that attacked the airport in a pair of suicide bombings on Friday, killing 13 U.S. service members and close to 200 Afghans.

“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International airport,” Urban said in a statement to reporters.

“Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material,” Urban added. “We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, although we have no indications at this time.”

A Taliban spokesman also said the Sunday strike targeted the vehicle of a suicide bomber who was on route to the airport, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. targeted an ISIS-K leader believed to be planning future attacks in a drone strike on Friday, with initial reports indicating that the militant was killed. The drone strike came hours after the ISIS-K attack on the Kabul airport.

President Biden warned in a written statement on Saturday that militants would likely attempt to attack the airport again in the next 24-36 hours.

“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

The Biden administration is attempting to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

