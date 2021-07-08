U.S. Citizen Detained as Suspect in Assassination of Haitian President

(NR Staff)

A U.S. citizen of Haitian descent was arrested as one of six potential suspects in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, told the Washington Post that at least one other individual held in custody is believed to be an American citizen. The other four suspects have been killed, authorities confirmed.

Pierre said that an angry crowd has been protesting outside the police station in the capital where the suspects are in detention.

“The special units are trying to protect the police station, because the population is very mad and is trying to get to them, to burn them,” he said. “We’re trying to avoid that.”

The nation’s prime minister revealed that Moïse was attacked and murdered in his home Tuesday night, when the perpetrator opened fire on the leader and his wife, who has since been hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

