News

National Security & Defense

U.S. Conducts Airstrike on Taliban Fighters Days after Signing Peace Agreement

By
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, attends peace talks between senior Afghan politicians and Taliban negotiators in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2019. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

The U.S. on Wednesday conducted an airstrike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan just days after signing a historic peace agreement with the group’s leadership over the weekend.

The airstrike was launched against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were “actively attacking” an Afghan security forces checkpoint, U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said.

“This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” Leggett wrote in a tweet.

The airstrike, the first against the Taliban in 11 days, came a day after President Trump spoke on the phone with Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar amid reports that fighting had resumed between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces.

Trump called the phone call “a very good talk” and said both “have agreed there is no violence, don’t want violence.”

Three distinct attacks Tuesday night by the Taliban reportedly killed at least 25 Afghan soldiers and injured 13 others injured.

The U.S. and Taliban signed the landmark “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan” on Saturday, which stipulates that the Taliban “start intra-Afghan negotiations with Afghan sides” on March 10.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that he has given the green light to the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan to begin withdrawing American troops from the region, in a show of “good faith” to bolster the peace agreement.

Comments

The Pentagon aims to reduce U.S. troops in Afghanistan from the current number of 12,000 to 8,600 in 135 days. A full withdrawal was planned for 14 months from now provided the Taliban does not breach the peace deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. “will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments, and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
Elections

Goodbye, Liz

By
In a recent interview with 60 Minutes, former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg tried to describe the political scene: A few years ago, there was a revolution against the intelligentsia. People said, “You know, those people, particularly on the coasts, are trying to tell us what to do.” They wanted a change. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Globalization Bleeding

By
By the early 21st century, cosmopolitans were gushing that high-tech, instant communications, transnational agencies and agreements, free-flowing capital, international corporations, and a new eerily uniform global elite had, finally, made nationalism, borders, and even the nation-state itself all irrelevant. ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More
Elections

Latest Super Tuesday Poll Results

By
Joe Biden's victory in South Carolina gives the former vice president a needed boost ahead of the Super Tuesday primaries. The latest RealClear Politics polling averages for Super Tuesday states nevertheless appear favorable for Bernie Sanders, though the impact of tonight's results are not yet reflected in the ... Read More