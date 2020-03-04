U.S. Conducts Airstrike on Taliban Fighters Days after Signing Peace Agreement

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, attends peace talks between senior Afghan politicians and Taliban negotiators in Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2019. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters)

The U.S. on Wednesday conducted an airstrike on Taliban fighters in Afghanistan just days after signing a historic peace agreement with the group’s leadership over the weekend.

The airstrike was launched against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were “actively attacking” an Afghan security forces checkpoint, U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett said.

Advertisement

“This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack,” Leggett wrote in a tweet.

The airstrike, the first against the Taliban in 11 days, came a day after President Trump spoke on the phone with Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar amid reports that fighting had resumed between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces.

Trump called the phone call “a very good talk” and said both “have agreed there is no violence, don’t want violence.”

Advertisement

Three distinct attacks Tuesday night by the Taliban reportedly killed at least 25 Afghan soldiers and injured 13 others injured.

The U.S. and Taliban signed the landmark “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan” on Saturday, which stipulates that the Taliban “start intra-Afghan negotiations with Afghan sides” on March 10.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that he has given the green light to the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan to begin withdrawing American troops from the region, in a show of “good faith” to bolster the peace agreement.

Advertisement

The Pentagon aims to reduce U.S. troops in Afghanistan from the current number of 12,000 to 8,600 in 135 days. A full withdrawal was planned for 14 months from now provided the Taliban does not breach the peace deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. “will closely watch the Taliban’s compliance with their commitments, and calibrate the pace of our withdrawal to their actions.”