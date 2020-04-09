News

Health Care

U.S. Coronavirus Daily Death Toll Reaches Record High

By
A health-care worker outside Maimonides Medical Center in New York City, April 7, 2020 (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)

Coronavirus claimed 1,973 lives in the U.S. on Wednesday, the largest one-day death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

With over 432,000 Americans infected, almost 15,000 Americans have died in total as of Thursday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, indicated that, while deaths may continue to rise, there actually may be reason to hope the outbreak in the U.S. is slowing.

“At the same time as we’re seeing an increase in death, like typically what we are seeing now from New York, over the last few days, there’s been a stabilization and a decrease in the hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and of the requirements for intubations,” Fauci told Fox News. “That means that, as we get further on beyond this week we should start to see the beginning of a turnaround which is a good sign.”

New York City and the surrounding area is currently the nation’s largest coronavirus hotspot, while Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, warned on Wednesday that Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., may see a spike in cases in the upcoming weeks.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo hailed the slowing number of hospitalizations in the state since the weekend as a sign that mitigation efforts were slowing the spread of the disease.

“There is good news in what we’re seeing, that what we have done and we are doing is actually working,” Cuomo said.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

