News

Economy & Business

U.S. Economy Adds 273,000 Jobs in February, Beating Expectations amid Coronavirus Scare

By
Specialist Geoffrey Friedman reacts to the Dow Jones industrials average passing 17,000 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 3. (Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

The U.S. economy added 273,000 new jobs in February, almost 100,000 more positions than economists predicted.

The unemployment rate dropped back to 3.5 percent, matching a half-century low, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wages increased 3.0 percent year over year compared to last February, and 0.3 percent over the month.

Meanwhile, December and January jobs reports were revised up even further a total of 85,000 new jobs.

Job growth was particularly strong in the health care and science sectors as businesses added jobs related to fighting the spreading coronavirus. The restaurant industry and construction companies also added jobs, and the federal government added about 7,000 temporary workers for the Census.

Much of the data was recorded before the coronavirus began to spread within the U.S. in the second half of February, rattling investors and businesses. The March jobs report is expected to reflect the damage the spread of the outbreak has done to the economy.

The U.S. stock market plummeted over 900 points along with markets worldwide during the last week of February as the virus spread across the globe to a slew of new countries in Asia, Europe, and eventually America. Gold meanwhile shot to its highest level in seven years.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half-percentage-point as the coronavirus began to spread in the U.S., a move aimed at curbing the economic damage of the epidemic.

Comments

The virus, a respiratory illness, has killed over 3,200 and infected over 100,000, including over 200 people in the U.S.

On Friday, President Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the virus.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Elections

Democrats Should Be Very, Very Nervous

By
So, let me get this straight. After a year of campaigning, discussion, and debate among the Democrats, as of early February the party had decided Joe Biden was the favorite for its presidential nomination: He led in 19 of the 21 national polls taken before the Iowa caucuses. Then people started to vote, and it ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Media

Pretending Joe Biden Is Fine

By
As what appears to be a willful act of national make-believe sweeps the Democratic primaries, Alexandra Petri has a funny sarcastic column in the Washington Post: "I just remembered Joe Biden is fine." She writes: Please don’t show me any footage of Joe Biden saying or doing things. Or of me saying or doing ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Elections

This Is Going to Be War

By
The establishment rallied around Biden incredibly quickly, and it may well make a big difference tonight. But I don’t think we’ve fully seen what the reaction of Bernie people is going to be to all of this. There is sure to be a backlash, driven by the belief that the last few days are the product of a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Why Hasn’t Obama Endorsed Biden?

By
In November, Politico reported that Barack Obama wasn't interested in meddling in the Democratic primary, but might feel obliged to throw his weight around if it looked like Bernie Sanders was going to be the nominee. Ryan Lizza wrote, "Back when Sanders seemed like more of a threat than he does now, Obama said ... Read More