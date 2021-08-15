U.S. Embassy Tells Americans in Kabul to ‘Shelter in Place,’ Airport Reportedly Taking Gunfire

Afghan passengers walk in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan March 2016. (Omar Sobhani / Reuters)

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul told Americans to “shelter in place” in a security warning on Sunday, noting that there were reports of gunfire on the city airport.

In a series of two alerts, the embassy initially said it had suspended consular services and warned Americans not to come to the embassy building or the airport. However, a revised alert sent less than 30 minutes later removed the warning not to come to the Embassy or airport.

Both alerts said the airport may be the target of gunfire.

Adding to confusion, US Embassy sends out revised alert that removes warnings about consular services being suspended and removing warning not to come to embassy or airport… pic.twitter.com/JNWh2aB1ix — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) August 15, 2021

“The security situation in Kabul is changing quickly including at the airport. There are reports of the airport taking fire; therefor we are instructing U.S. citizens to shelter in place,” the revised alert read.

The U.S. military has evacuated the acting ambassador to Afghanistan to the Kabul airport, multiple outlets reported.

Taliban fighters were ordered to enter Kabul on Sunday after briefly holding back at the outskirts of the city.

“There are reports that districts in Kabul have been evacuated, police have left their job of providing security, ministries have been evacuated, and security personnel from the Kabul administration have fled,” read a statement from the Taliban translated by ABC News.

“So that God forbid the common thieves and robbers in Kabul do not mix, the abusers do not harm the people, the Islamic Emirate ordered its forces to enter the areas of Kabul from which the enemy went and areas there is a risk of theft and robbery,” the statement added.

