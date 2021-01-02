U.S. Facing ‘Another Potential Southwest Border Crisis’ as Biden Takes Office

Immigration hawks and analysts are warning that illegal immigration at the southern border is likely to surge after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, as a confluence of factors, both economic and environmental, has pushed migrants to attempt to enter the U.S.

Already Biden’s team has begun to walk back some of his campaign promises to undo a number of President Trump’s immigration policies on “day one,” showing concern over an anticipated influx of migrants as natural disasters and the coronavirus have wreaked havoc on a number of Central American countries.

Ken Cuccinelli, deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, predicts just …