News

Economy & Business

U.S. GDP Has Worst Quarter Since Great Recession

By
A worker cuts fabric to be used by swimwear company Helen Jon, which converted its manufacturing facilities to make non-medical grade face masks. Los Angeles, California, April 9, 2020. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

U.S. gross domestic product contracted at a 4.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter of 2020, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, marking the first decline since 2014, and the worst quarterly contraction since economic output shrunk 8.4 percent in 2008.

Consumer spending fell at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 7.6 percent — its largest decline since the second quarter of 1980 — while health-care spending also notably declined 2.3 percent despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as many hospitals and practices have been forced to fire or furlough workers due to prospective patients canceling or being prohibited from undergoing elective procedures.

 

Businesses investment also receded, with building expenditures shrinking nearly 10 percent and investment in equipment down 15 percent, while exports dropped 8.7 percent and imports fell by 15.3 percent. The rate of inflation remained low and relatively unchanged at 1.3 percent.

One of the few surges was the housing market, where low mortgage rates helped raise investment by 21 percent. But economists have warned the second quarter could be five to ten times worse for the country, before rebounding later this summer.

“You’re looking at something like minus 20 percent to minus 30 percent in the second quarter,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told CNBC on Monday, calling the pandemic “the biggest shock since the Great Depression. It’s a very grave shock and it’s something we need to take seriously.”

Comments

“You’re going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News this week. “You’re seeing trillions of dollars that’s making its way into the economy and I think this is going to have a significant impact.”

Last week, the Labor Department reported that over four million Americans had filed for unemployment from April 12-18, bringing the total number of jobless Americans amid coronavirus to 26.5 million, approximately 16 percent of the country’s labor force.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
Media

A Rant against the Media

By
Why is the first inclination of Donald Trump’s supporters to lash out at the press when he says something ridiculous? Part of it is political expediency, of course. Most of it, though, is completely understandable. Even when Trump badly mangles science, journalists, who spend vast amounts of their time ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
World

Why I’m Not Clapping

By
Every Thursday at 8:00 p.m., British homes rouse from their lockdown slumber and empty into the streets for a few minutes of clapping, pot-banging, and drumming in support of workers in the National Health Service (NHS). The weekly ruckus has caused quite a stir in my peaceful idyll of Virginia Water, where ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Elections

Joe Biden’s Dr. Death

By
Does Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel believe Joe Biden would be better off dead? That would be a peculiar position for Biden’s chief adviser on medical issues and a member of the candidate’s Public Health Advisory Committee to take. But if we accept the reasoning behind Emanuel’s infamous 2014 essay, Biden is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Blame Bill de Blasio

By
America’s COVID-19 devastation is disproportionately a story of New York State’s devastation, and New York State’s devastation is overwhelmingly a story of New York City’s devastation. There’s a case to be made that New York City mayor Bill de Blasio is the single individual in the United States who is ... Read More