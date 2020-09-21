U.S. Household Net Worth Spikes, Surpassing Pre-Pandemic Peak

(Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images)

Household net worth increased by $7.6 trillion in the second quarter, surpassing the pre-pandemic high as rebounding stocks bolstered Americans’ wealth, a Federal Reserve report revealed on Monday.

Household net worth increased 6.8 percent to $119 trillion, the largest gain in quarterly records dating back to 1952. Federal government borrowing spiked as lawmakers passed fiscal relief measures, according to the report.

Advertisement

Household net worth saw a record decline in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns pushed the economy into a recession. Increasing household net worth is one sign of the nation’s uneven recovery.

While the labor market has continued to struggle, the value of equities increased by $5.7 trillion over the first quarter and real estate grew by $458 billion. The S&P 500 matched pre-pandemic levels in mid-August and has since set new highs.

For the first time in at least four years, consumer credit not including mortgage debt fell in the second quarter. Credit decreased $69 billion as consumers did less credit-card borrowing in light of the pandemic.

Advertisement

In the highest ratio since 1989, businesses owed $1.09 for every $1 in debt owed by households, according to Bloomberg.

As unemployment claims remain high, not all Americans are experiencing relief from the rebound in stocks and housing: Forty-five percent of Americans don’t own equities, while one-third of households don’t own a home, according to a June Gallup poll.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.