News

Law & the Courts

U.S. Judge Orders Iran to Pay $180 Million in Damages to Washington Post Reporter Jason Rezaian and His Family

By
(Carlos Jasso/Reuters)

Iran must pay $180 million in damages to Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian — who was imprisoned in the country for eighteen months — and his family, a federal judge ruled on Friday.

Rezaian had travelled to the country while he was the Post‘s senior Iran correspondent, and was detained with his newlywed wife in July 2014. While his wife was released after two months, both were threatened with execution, physical mutilation and dismemberment and placed in solitary confinement.

Rezaian’s confinement came as the Obama administration was trying to negotiate a deal that would see Iran end its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons. Rezaian was released in a prisoner swap on January 16, 2016, the same day the nuclear deal was implemented. The Wall Street Journal later revealed that the Obama administration had also delivered $400 million in cash to Iran, reportedly on that same day.

“Holding a man hostage and torturing him to gain leverage in negotiations with the United States is outrageous, deserving of punishment, and surely in need of deterrence,” wrote U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon in his opinion in the case.

Rezaian’s attorney David Bowker had argued that the reporter was “irreparably injured” and held as a bargaining chip to trade him “for concessions by the United States.” Bowker told the Post that Rezaian’s family had originally sought $1 billion in punitive damages to compel Iran “to recalculate the costs and benefits” of taking hostages.

Comments

President Trump has since revoked the nuclear deal made by Obama, and has imposed economic sanctions on the country.

Currently, Iran is in the midst of protests that started when the government announced a rise in the price of gasoline, but have since turned against banks and regime security forces. Scores of protesters have been killed by security forces according to Amnesty International, and the Iranian government has almost completely shut off internet access across the country.

Comments

Most Popular

Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Religion

Chick-fil-A’s Shameful Capitulation

By
After what one Chick-fil-A executive called “years of taking it on the chin,” referring presumably to the decades of hectoring leveled at the company by LGBT activists, the press, and scolds at American colleges and universities, the fast-food chain announced its decision to withdraw support from three ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More
Elections

Warren’s Wealth Tax Is Unethical

By
Senator Warren would impose a 2 percent annual tax on wealth above $50 million, and a 6 percent annual tax on wealth above $1 billion. These numbers may seem small, but remember that they would be applied every year. With wealth taxes, small numbers have large effects. Applied to an asset yielding a steady ... Read More