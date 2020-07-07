News

U.S.

U.S. ‘Looking At’ Banning TikTok and Other Chinese Social Media, Pompeo Says

By
A person holds a smartphone as the TikTok logo is displayed behind them. November 7, 2019 (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The United States is “looking at” banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Tuesday.

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura,” he said in response to Ingraham’s questioning whether the United States should consider such a ban. “I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Pompeo warned that people should only use the short-form video app, which was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of this year, “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.” 

The secretary’s remarks are the latest in a sign of escalating tensions between the United States and China, which have influenced national security, trade, and technology. 

U.S. politicians have said the app’s ties to China make it a threat to national security, as the company could be compelled to “support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.” 

Last week, India announced it would ban TikTok and other well-known Chinese apps because they pose a “threat to sovereignty and integrity.” 

Comments

TikTok is owned by a Beijing-based startup ByteDance, but maintains that it operates separately from the Chinese company, with data centers located outside of the Communist state, and is therefore not subject to Chinese law. U.S. user data is stored in the United States, with a backup in Singapore, CNN reported.

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S.,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement. “We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Year Zero

By
Every cultural revolution starts at year zero, whether explicitly or implicitly. The French Revolution recalibrated the calendar to begin anew, and the genocidal Pol Pot declared his own Cambodian revolutionary ascension as the beginning of time. Somewhere after May 25, 2020, the death of George Floyd, while ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Education

Destroy the ‘Public’ Education System

By
‘Public” schools have been a catastrophe for the United States. This certainly isn’t an original assertion, but as we watch thousands of authoritarian brats tearing down the legacies of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, it’s more apparent than ever. State-run schools have undercut two fundamental ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
Culture

Netflix Must Cancel Barack Obama

By
Boeing executive Niel Golightly has been forced to resign because of a scandal. The scandal is that in 1987, when he was a 29-year-old Navy pilot, he thought that putting women in combat roles was a bad idea, and he said so. If this sort of thing is our new standard for corporate behavior, then how can ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
U.S.

A Data Double Take: Police Shootings

By
In a recent article, social scientist Patrick Ball revisited his and Kristian Lum’s 2015 study, which made a compelling argument for the underreporting of lethal police shootings by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Lum and Ball’s study may be old, but it bears revisiting amid debates over the American ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Education

Meritocracy without Meeting

By
Harvard University announced that it was canceling in-person classes for the entire upcoming academic year because of COVID-19. Students can attend digital Harvard for the exact same price. Some of my fellow conservatives are wondering if the stresses of pandemic conditions will finally pop an over-inflated ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More
Culture

How Long Will Margaret Sanger Last?

By
Much of the radical Left is at present consumed by a feverish desire to erase from U.S. history anyone whom they’ve deemed in some way insufficiently loyal to the progressive creed of 2020. The statue-toppling brigades have exercised little discretion in determining which of our leaders are no longer fit for ... Read More