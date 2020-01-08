News

World

U.S. Officials Reportedly Believe Iran Deliberately Spared American Lives in Attack on Iraqi Bases

By
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fire missiles during a war game in a desert near the holy city of Qom, southeast of Tehran, November 2, 2006. (Fars News/Reuters)

U.S. officials believe Iran intentionally avoided inflicting casualties in its Tuesday evening missile attack on Iraqi military bases, according to multiple reports.

Iran fired 15 ballistic missiles at two bases housing Iraqi and U.S. troops but caused no casualties. Ten of those missiles hit a base in western Iraq, one hit a base in Irbil in northern Iraqi Kurdistan, and four failed mid-flight.

The attack was framed as revenge for the U.S. killing of Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, the architect of Iranian war strategy in Syria and a driving force behind Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Pentagon officials told CNN’s Jake Tapper that many in the U.S. military believe Iran chose their targets with the intention of avoiding casualties.

“Deliberate targets, minimum damage, maximum warning/effect,” the officials said. A State Department official told CNN the message of the attack was apparently, “We could have done it and we didn’t do it.”

Another U.S. official confirmed that Iran sought to avoid casualties in comments to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the Iraqi prime minister’s office said it had received prior notice of the attack.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense…targeting base[s] from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter following the attack. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Comments

On Friday President Trump said at a press conference following the killing of Soleimani that the U.S. did not seek war with Iran.

“We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” Trump said. “We do not seek regime change. However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region … must end, and it must end now.”

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More
World

How Will the Iranians Respond?

By
The targeted killing of Iranian Quds Force general Qasem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi militia leader has challenged the view that Iran is an all-powerful country that can strike terror throughout the Middle East region without repercussions to it and its leaders. President Donald Trump’s decision has been ... Read More