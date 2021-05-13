U.S. Publishers Refuse To Carry Best-Selling Author’s Book Exposing Anti-Semitism in Europe

( Scott O'Neill/Getty Images)

Prominent publishing houses in the U.S. and the U.K. have refused to publish Tuvia Tenenbom’s latest best-selling book exposing the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe.

“I cannot for the life of me get any American publisher for my books. We tried, we got agents, they disappeared. ” Tenenbom said during an interview with National Review. “It makes no sense.”

Tenenbom, a German journalist, prolific author, and Jew himself, said that American publishers are more interested in spotlighting identity politics, American colonialism, and social justice issues rather than unearthing the resurgence of ethnic hate in Europe. As a result, he says they refused to publish his latest work, The Taming of the Jew, despite Tenenbom having secured representation from The London Blair Partnership’s Neil Blair, a prominent agent who also represents J.K. Rowling.

“In their mindset, there is no anti-Semitism. It’s only prevalent among some conservative groups in the West. Not anyone else. This is the picture they want to present,” Tenenbom remarked.

Simon and Schuster and Penguin Books, two publishers that denied the book, did not respond to National Review’s request for comment. The Blair Parnernship had no comment when asked why they were unable to secure a publisher from the book.

In the book, the author highlights episodes of anti-Semitism he experienced and witnessed in ordinary European settings, like at a local pub in Northern Ireland and in a conversation with a British Labor Party politician. These stories have been corroborated by video tapes, which Tenenbom recorded as an undercover journalist traveling throughout the United Kingdom. In the video, an Irishman is heard defending Hitler’s extermination of the Jews and praising the Palestinian movement saying, “The Jews are the scourge of the Earth.”

Tenenbom shared that, in order to reach the American audience, he’s been forced to publish his books via a Jerusalem-based company, which prints it in English and ships it to the United States for purchase on Amazon.

The journalist’s last four books were huge successes, selling thousands of copies, ranking at the top of the charts in Israel, and receiving glowing reviews. “Obviously there is a big market for it, so you can make money on it,” Tenenbom said.

However, despite his record of popularity, he said all the U.S. publishers he pursued have rejected his books outright.

“It isn’t about money, it’s about ideology,” Tenenbom stated. “They don’t want this information out. We live in a world where information is denied for normal people.”

Tenenbom said that most actors in American corporate media have declined the chance to review his book as well. “It was only reviewed once, by The Wall Street Journal,” he commented.

In a similar case, Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s book on the rise of violence against women in European cities, perpetrated mostly by refugees from Islamic countries, was also ignored by U.S. publishers this year. When Prey was released, The New York Times published a denigrating hit-piece to ruin its prospects.

Much like Tenenbom’s, Hirsi Ali’s book was not widely distributed or reviewed. The liberal ex-Muslim reformer claims it was shunned because it clashed with the ideological commitments of U.S. publishers and media outlets.

Tenenbom affirmed that anti-Semitism is alive and well in Europe and expressed his fears that certain chapters of history could soon be repeated. Tenenbom concluded the interview by sharing the testimony of a Jewish member of the British House of Lords.

“He told me he carries a bag with him everywhere he goes, every time he goes to the House of Lords. Inside is a passport and 27 different currencies. He does this in case Great Britain expels him because he is a Jew,” Tenenbom said.

