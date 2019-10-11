U.S. Reaches Partial Trade Deal with China: Report

President Donald Trump meets with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

After two productive days of talks in Washington, sources told Bloomberg Friday that the U.S. and China agreed to a partial trade deal, laying the foundation for a broad deal that Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping could sign later this year.

“China would agree to some agricultural concessions and the U.S. would provide some tariff relief,” Bloomberg reports. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced in a press conference Friday afternoon that President Trump is set to meet with China’s Vice Premier Liu He later in the day, but did not confirm an agreement, saying the U.S. has had “a productive two days” of negotiations with the Chinese.

Friday morning, Trump seemingly tweeted in anticipation of the deal.

One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process. When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

This is developing story and will be updated.