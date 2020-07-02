U.S. Sees 50,000 New COVID Cases, Breaking Single-Day Record

Ella Speer speaks with a doctor before getting tested for the coronavirus disease during an outbreak in Austin, Texas, June 28, 2020. (Sergio Flores/Reuters)

Over 50,000 new coronavirus cases were counted nationwide on Wednesday, a new single-day record for the U.S. as spikes in the southern and western parts of the country continued.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 50,203 new coronavirus cases were reported, setting a new record for the number of cases reported in a single day. While the national daily death count for the pandemic remains low compared to April, the new numbers surpassed the previous record set just last week, when 36,880 cases were recorded in a single day. Last weekend, the country passed the 2.5 million mark for total cases.

Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas all reported record-high totals of new cases on Wednesday. At least 23 states have altered reopening plans because of the recent surge in cases.

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House’s coronavirus task force, visited Arizona on Wednesday and announced that the federal government is sending 500 health workers to the state to help with its rising caseload. The state also recorded a new high of coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday.

“Help is on the way and we’re going to spare no expense to provide the kind of reinforcements that you will need across the state,” Pence stated.

President Trump said in an interview that he is “all for masks” and would wear one if he were in “in a tight situation with people,” and hopes the virus is “going to sort of disappear.”

“I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus,” Trump said. “I think that, at some point, that’s going to sort of disappear, I hope.”

