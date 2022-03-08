Biden Set to Ban Russian Oil Imports under Bipartisan Pressure

A worker turns a valve at UdmurtNeft’s Gremikhinskoye oil field east of Izhevsk, Russia, in 2007. (Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)

The Biden administration is expected to announce a ban of Russian oil imports as early as Tuesday, according to several reports.

The U.S. ban, which will cover liquefied natural gas and coal, would come without European participation, Bloomberg News reported. The decision was made in consultation with European allies, the report adds.

However, the U.K. is also expected to announce plans to ban the import of Russian oil on Tuesday afternoon, Politico reported. The U.K. ban will include a months-long lead-in time to allow the global market to adjust and to dissuade people from panic-buying gas, officials told the outlet.

President Biden’s daily schedule was updated on Tuesday to include remarks from the White House at 10:45 a.m. announcing “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

Biden faced bipartisan pressure to ban Russian oil and even stalled a bipartisan bill to do so, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich reported. The House Ways and Means Committee worked all weekend in a bipartisan manner to develop a bill, she reported. The White House then asked Ways and Means Democrats not to move forward on the bill. Sources reportedly told Heinrich the White House did not want to seem as though it had been boxed in by Congress on the issue.

Bloomberg News confirmed that Congress forced the administration’s hand on the Russian oil ban. Biden officials believed that it would be a “bad look” and asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold off on the bill, according to the report.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “boycotts of Russian exports, namely refusal from oil and oil products from Russia.”

“If the invasion continues and Russia does not change its plans, then the new sanctions package is needed,” Zelensky said. “New sanctions steps against the war, for the sake of peace.”

Meanwhile, U.K.-based Shell announced Tuesday it would immediately stop purchasing Russian crude oil and would shutter its service stations in the country in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on the same day the price for U.S. gasoline hit a record high.

The U.S. national average price for regular gas hit $4.173 a gallon on Tuesday, surging past the previous record of $4.114 set in July 2008, according to AAA.

