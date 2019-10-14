News

Politics & Policy

U.S. Set to Impose New Sanctions on Turkey in Response to Syria Incursion: Report

By
Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters ride on a truck mounted with a weapon in the village of Yabisa, Syria, near the Turkish-Syrian border, October 13, 2019. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

The U.S. could level heavy economic sanctions on Turkey as soon as Monday in response to the Turkish incursion into northern Syria, according to Bloomberg.

The news comes as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech that Turkey “will absolutely finish the job we started.” Erdogan also criticized the international community’s negative response to the operation and asked for international funding to establish a planned “safe zone” for refugees in northeast Syria.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that, after meeting with Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.), “we must have a bipartisan, bicameral joint resolution to overturn the President’s dangerous decision in Syria immediately.” Pelosi also suggested that “stronger sanctions” are needed to curb Turkish aggression.

“I will be working across party lines in a bicameral fashion to draft sanctions and move quickly, appreciating President Trump’s willingness to work with the Congress. The Speaker indicated to me that time was of the essence,” Graham also tweeted.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters Monday that sanctions are “ready to go,” after announcing last Friday that the White House had authorized potential sanctions on Turkey.

