U.S. Surpasses 1,000,000 Coronavirus Cases

An emergency medical technician carries equipment near where people wait to be tested for COVID-19 outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, N.Y., March 26, 2020. (Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters)

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. hit 1,000,000 Tuesday, with the death toll nearing 60,000 as various state governments debate when to reopen shuttered businesses and schools.

New York remains an epicenter with 295,000 cases and 58,000 deaths. New York City alone accounts for 162,000 cases and 17,500 deaths, in an outbreak thought to be exacerbated by the city’s dense living conditions and reliance on public transportation.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country may be higher than has been confirmed, because many cases do not cause symptoms. New York’s preliminary antibody testing has indicated that roughly 13 percent of state residents have had coronavirus, including one in five New York City residents.

States not hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks, such as Alabama, Colorado, and Georgia, have taken steps to reopen businesses. Those with larger outbreaks, including New York and California, plan to keep restrictions in place.

Mass closures of restaurants and schools, coupled with coronavirus outbreaks at various meat processing plants, have threatened to upend the agriculture industry. In particular, potato farmers face a massive drop in demand for the crop. President Trump will reportedly sign an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to compel meat processing plants to remain open throughout the pandemic.