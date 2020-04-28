News

U.S.

U.S. Surpasses 1,000,000 Coronavirus Cases

By
An emergency medical technician carries equipment near where people wait to be tested for COVID-19 outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, N.Y., March 26, 2020. (Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters)

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. hit 1,000,000 Tuesday, with the death toll nearing 60,000 as various state governments debate when to reopen shuttered businesses and schools.

New York remains an epicenter with 295,000 cases and 58,000 deaths. New York City alone accounts for 162,000 cases and 17,500 deaths, in an outbreak thought to be exacerbated by the city’s dense living conditions and reliance on public transportation.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country may be higher than has been confirmed, because many cases do not cause symptoms. New York’s preliminary antibody testing has indicated that roughly 13 percent of state residents have had coronavirus, including one in five New York City residents.

Comments

States not hit hard by coronavirus outbreaks, such as Alabama, Colorado, and Georgia, have taken steps to reopen businesses. Those with larger outbreaks, including New York and California, plan to keep restrictions in place.

Mass closures of restaurants and schools, coupled with coronavirus outbreaks at various meat processing plants, have threatened to upend the agriculture industry. In particular, potato farmers face a massive drop in demand for the crop. President Trump will reportedly sign an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act to compel meat processing plants to remain open throughout the pandemic.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

About Those Press Conferences

By
President Trump seems increasingly ambivalent about the utility of the daily and sometime marathon press conferences. He should be — and for reasons besides just their length and frequency. First, Trump gets bogged down into long, back-and-forth jousts with the touché Washington press corps. His impromptu ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

Moving Out and Not Coming Back

By
On the menu today: The possibility of another wave of Americans moving out of the big cities, the likelihood of some future pandemic further down the road, and how the Red America–Blue America divide is likely to be altered when we emerge from this crisis. The Coming De-Urbanization of America Yesterday ... Read More
U.S.

More on That Deadly Fish-Tank-Cleaner Cocktail

By
In March, an Arizona woman, now known to be Wanda Lenius, said she and her husband ingested fish-tank cleaner because they had heard President Trump tout one of its compounds (chloroquine phosphate) as a potentially effective way to prevent COVID-19. The husband died, and the wife ended up in the ICU. “We ... Read More
U.S.

More on That Deadly Fish-Tank-Cleaner Cocktail

By
In March, an Arizona woman, now known to be Wanda Lenius, said she and her husband ingested fish-tank cleaner because they had heard President Trump tout one of its compounds (chloroquine phosphate) as a potentially effective way to prevent COVID-19. The husband died, and the wife ended up in the ICU. “We ... Read More