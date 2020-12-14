U.S. Surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Respiratory therapist Casey White prepares to attend to a patient suffering from the coronavirus in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista, Calif., May 12, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

The United States COVID-19 death toll topped 300,000 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the same day vaccine distribution began in the country.

The U.S. is now average roughly 2,500 coronavirus deaths each day. Experts have expressed concern that the situation is likely to get worse before vaccines become widely available to the public.

“We are in the time frame now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said last week.

