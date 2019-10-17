U.S., Turkey Reach Ceasefire Agreement in Syria Conflict

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters walk together in the border town of Tal Abyad, Syria, October 15, 2019. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday that Turkey had agreed to a ceasefire in Northern Syria after hours of negotiations with Turkish officials.

Turkey agreed to suspend military operations for 120 hours while the United States helps orchestrate a withdrawal of Kurdish YPG forces from the proposed Turkish safe zone, after which a permanent ceasefire will begin.

“I spoke to President Trump just a few moments ago, and I know the president is very grateful for President Erdogan’s willingness to step forward,” Pence said in the announcement.