U.S. Will Permit Vaccinated Foreign Travelers to Enter Starting November 8

A passenger arrives at terminal D of Miami International Airport in Miami, Fla., July 2, 2021. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The U.S. will allow all foreign travelers vaccinated against coronavirus to enter the country starting November 8, White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz announced on Friday.

“The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” Munoz wrote on Twitter. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”

Both the Trump and Biden administrations placed travel restrictions on certain countries during the coronavirus pandemic; however, in recent months critics have called to rescind the restrictions, noting that members of some families have not seen each other since implementation of the bans.

Friday’s announcement comes days after the Biden administration said it would reopen land borders with Mexico and Canada to nonessential travel. The administration said last month that it would end restrictions on air travel for vaccinated foreigners, shortly after a diplomatic spat with France.

Travelers by land or sea will be asked about their vaccination status by Customs and Border Protection, with the agency given the authority to screen for proof of vaccination. Foreigners entering the U.S. by air will be required to present proof of vaccination as well as a negative COVID-19 test.

