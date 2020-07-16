News

Economy & Business

U.S. Workers Filed 1.3 Million Jobless Claims Last Week as COVID Crisis Intensified

By
Thousands line up outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Ky., June 17, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

The number of initial jobless claims recorded last week stood at 1.3 million, down just 10,000 from the previous week and signaling a possible stall in labor market recovery.

While initial claims have declined drastically since the coronavirus pandemic caused mass closures of businesses, the decline has leveled off in recent weeks, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. The week of July 4 saw 1,310,000 initial claims, while the week of June 27 saw 1,408,000 such claims.

Continuing unemployment claims stood nationally at about 17.3 million, or almost 12 percent unemployment. Those figures also show signs of leveling off, with 12.2 percent continuing unemployment for the week of July 4 and 12.9 percent for the week of June 27.

Coronavirus has forced mandatory closures of sites where people congregate, including restaurants, movie theaters, offices, and others. Outbreaks have escalated in recent weeks in states across the south and west of the U.S., leading to reimposition of closures in California and Texas and mandatory face mask orders in states including Alabama.

Amid mass economic dislocation, various U.S. banks are setting aside billions of dollars to prepare for fallout from a recession. JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have set aside a collective $28 billion to prepare for loan defaults and falling revenues.

“This is not a normal recession,” JPMorgan chief executive James Dimon told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “The recessionary part of this you’re going to see down the road.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Sports

The NFL Is on the Brink

By
The National Football League celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. This should be a time of self-congratulation for the brutal sport, which has no similar counterpart outside the United States. The NFL’s megaprofits dwarf those of other professional sports in the U.S. The Super Bowl, not the World ... Read More
U.S.

Did the Times Print an Urban Legend?

By
This week, the Times brings us a story from Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. The headline is: "Texas Hospital Says Man, 30, Died After Attending a ‘Covid Party,’” and what we get is a story with one source. The story reveals itself in three paragraphs: A 30-year-old man who believed the coronavirus ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Peak Jacobinism?

By
The Jacobin Left is just now beginning to get edgy.  A few of its appeasers and abettors are becoming embarrassed by some of the outright racists and nihilists of BLM and the Maoists of Antifa — and their wannabe hangers-on who troll the Internet hoping to scalp some minor celebrity.  The woke rich too ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
