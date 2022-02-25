Ukrainian-Americans Make Their Voices Heard outside D.C. Embassy: ‘It Hurts’

Washington, D.C. — A small band of protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy Thursday evening to register their anger over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The modest, but diverse crowd — its composition ranged from “anarchist leftists” to Republican interns to Ukrainian immigrants — turned out for hours in the wet, sunless, thirty-degree weather. Moods were as varied as backgrounds. Some turned out as happy, chanting warriors, their spirit undaunted. Others were more mournful, and might have been grateful for the cover that the light rain provided for the tears forming at the corners of their eyes.

Harris Mowbray and Paul Ramey. …