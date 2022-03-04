Ukrainian Church Leaders Join Fight against Putin’s Invasion: ‘He Is the Antichrist’

Kyiv, Ukraine – At the first hint of milky light cracking the darkness, the moment the wartime curfew imposed on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv lifts, a small cluster of volunteer fighters – the baby-faced to the wrinkled – climb the cobblestone steps to the stone church above the city. Some stand guard near the wrought iron gates, and others idle by the arched wooden doorway of the shuttered Church of Michael Sanctifier, with its faded dark domes, their heads bowed.

This new phase of war may have sealed off their Houses of Worship, but it has only strengthened the resolve …