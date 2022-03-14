Ukrainian President Zelensky to Address Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (Umit Bektas/Reuters)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address members of Congress on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced on Monday.

“The Congress, our country and the world are in awe of the people of Ukraine, who have shown extraordinary courage, resilience and determination in the face of Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, and illegal war,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in their announcement.

“As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend” the address, the two added.

Zelensky previously addressed members of Congress on March 5, asking for lethal aid for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. The war has continued since late February, with close to 600 civilians confirmed killed as of Monday and several thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers estimated killed.

Schumer and Pelosi said Congress remains “unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine.”

The Biden administration and European nations have imposed various financial sanctions on Russia. Following pressure from Congress, President Biden also banned imports of oil from Russia.

Zelensky, a comedian who played a fictional Ukrainian president in a television series before being elected 2019, has refused to leave Ukraine during the war. Zelensky has addressed various governing bodies including the European parliament and the British parliament via video chat over the course of the war, in an effort to secure aid to Ukraine.

