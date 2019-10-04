News

World

Ukrainian Prosecutor Announces Review of Past Investigations into Energy Firm That Employed Biden

By
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka speaks during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, October 4, 2019. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

Ruslan Ryaboshapka, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, told reporters Friday that Ukrainian prosecutors were conducting an audit into 15 cases conducted by former prosecutors, all of which relate to Mykola Zlochevsky, owner of the gas company Burisma Holdings that hired Hunter Biden in 2014.

“We are reviewing all cases that were closed . . . to make a decision on whether this was illegal,” Ryaboshapka said in a press conference. He did not comment on how many pertained to Hunter Biden directly, and dismissed claims that he was being politically pressured. “Not a single foreign or Ukrainian official or politician has called me or tried to influence my decisions regarding specific criminal cases,” he said.

The cases that involved Burisma were closed in 2016 and centered around tax irregularities, not Hunter Biden’s appointment. At the time, the company announced the investigations were shuttered due to a lack of evidence, and that Zlochevsky was never charged and had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Comments

During a July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Zelensky reassured Trump that the new prosecutor would “look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue.” Ryaboshapka was appointed by the Ukrainian president at the end of August.

Last week, Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau said it was investigating Burisma’s activity from 2010-12, before Hunter Biden’s involvement in the company. Biden joined the company in 2014 and left his board position this past April. Parliamentarians have also said they want to look at the cases, per the Wall Street Journal.

Comments

Most Popular

Education

Unrest and Inaction at Notre Dame

By
All is not well at my alma mater, the University of Notre Dame. A couple of weeks ago, anonymous students put up unauthorized posters on campus that read “There’s queer blood on homophobic hands,” suggesting that Notre Dame students, faculty, and alumni were responsible for violence. Here’s more on the ... Read More
U.S.

Here Comes Bush . . . ?

By
A source in Texas told me that George P. Bush, currently the state’s land commissioner, already is running a quiet campaign for lieutenant governor. His people would not exactly confirm that, but what they did say was, in a sense, more interesting: Who says it’s lieutenant governor? “While he wouldn’t ... Read More
U.S.

NRA 1, San Francisco Board of Supervisors 0

By
Remember last month when San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization and ordered city employees to “take every reasonable step to limit” business interactions with the NRA and its supporters? The one that our David ... Read More
White House

The Senate Should Change Its Rules on Impeachment

By
Now that the House has launched an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump, the Senate should reform its antiquated rules for the looming trial. Under current procedures, a trial produces the worst of both worlds. If the House has a flimsy case, the Senate must still put the country through the wrenching, ... Read More
Film & TV

Joker: The Most Unsettling of All Comic-Book Movies

By
Where does evil come from? Joker offers the most banal answer imaginable -- budget cuts for social workers -- but it’s a devastatingly effective portrait of a serial killer in formation, bringing to mind a long, sickening line of American psychos. More than any comic-book movie to date, Joker, directed with ... Read More
U.S.

Hunter Biden: The Most Comprehensive Timeline

By
Late Summer 2006: Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, purchase the hedge fund Paradigm Global Advisors. According to an unnamed executive quoted in Politico in August, James Biden declared to employees on his first day, “Don’t worry about investors. We've got people all around the world who want to ... Read More