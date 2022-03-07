Ukrainian Single Mother Recounts Terrifying Escape from Kyiv: ‘Beyond Scary’

Marina Mazur was on the phone with her boyfriend early on February 24 when she first heard what she assumes were rockets flying over her Ukrainian family’s home in Kyiv.

For months, Ukrainians had been questioning whether the Russians really would attack. In an instant, she knew. “We understood, it’s like invasion, and actually that it is war,” she said.

The 35-year-old single mother said she rushed into her 14-year-old son’s bedroom, and told him to get dressed. They gathered basic necessities, and decamped to a shelter in the basement of her parents’ home, along with Mazur’s parents, sister, brother-in-law, and niece.

[caption …