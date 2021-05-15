Understaffed Retailers Are Competing against Unemployment Checks — and They’re Losing

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the winter Anna Shickel was putting in seven-day work weeks at her Needham, Mass., CBD shop, trying to keep the small business afloat during the pandemic.

She was so busy with the store that she didn’t have enough time for her primary job as a speech pathologist. In February, she spent a few hundred dollars to place an ad on Indeed.com, hoping to hire a couple of workers to help carry the load. She offered $17 an hour, plus bonuses. She thought it was a competitive wage to work behind the counter selling CBD products, which are derived from the …