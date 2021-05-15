Understaffed Retailers Are Competing against Unemployment Checks — and They’re Losing

News

Anna Schickel, owner of the Your CBD Store in Needham, Mass., has been unable to hire employees for her store due to a labor shortage. At least one prospective employee declined a job offer because she could make more money receiving unemployment benefits.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ver the winter Anna Shickel was putting in seven-day work weeks at her Needham, Mass., CBD shop, trying to keep the small business afloat during the pandemic.

She was so busy with the store that she didn’t have enough time for her primary job as a speech pathologist. In February, she spent a few hundred dollars to place an ad on Indeed.com, hoping to hire a couple of workers to help carry the load. She offered $17 an hour, plus bonuses. She thought it was a competitive wage to work behind the counter selling CBD products, which are derived from the

Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

