News

National Security & Defense

U.S. Begins Withdrawal from Northern Syria, Leaving Kurds Vulnerable ahead of Expected Turkish Invasion

By
U.S. Army soldiers walk during a joint U.S.-Turkey patrol near Tel Abyad, Syria, September 8, 2019. (Rodi Said/Reuters)

The White House announced on Sunday night that U.S. forces will withdraw from northern Syria, leaving our Kurdish allies weakened in advance of an expected Turkish invasion that prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday “could come at any moment.”

Turkey has signaled it wants to establish a “safe zone” inside Syria where it can resettle some 3.6 million refugees who fled the Syrian civil war and currently live in Turkey. However, Kurds in the region have warned that Turkey’s intention is to remake the demographic composition of the region by flooding it with Sunni Muslims, weakening the Kurds’ regional foothold.

The withdrawal by the U.S. leaves the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a largely Kurdish organization instrumental to the U.S.-led fight against ISIS, without cover in the face of a Turkish invasion. Turkey considers the SDF, which has ties to Kurdish militants in Turkey, a terrorist organization.

A statement from the White House press secretary indicated that President Trump had spoken with Erdogan by phone in advance of the invasion.

“The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area,” the statement read.

Comments

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted 9n Monday that the country was “determined to ensure our country’s existence and security by clearing terrorists from this region,” referring to the SDF.

The SDF put out a statement saying, “As the Syrian Democratic Forces, we are determined to defend our land at all costs.” It also warned that a U.S. withdrawal from the area would “reverse the successful effort to defeat ISIS.”

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Pelosi’s Impeachment Bank Shot

By
Democrats are rushing into impeachment despite the knowledge that, given what we know now, the Senate will not remove Donald Trump from office. Why is Nancy Pelosi doing this? Because she has resigned herself to the argument that impeaching Trump is the way for Democrats to win the presidency and Senate 13 ... Read More
World

The Education of a Cynic

By
In The Education of an Idealist, a new memoir of her government service, former U.N. ambassador Samantha Power relates a breathtaking moment from the White House Situation Room in 2013. In the course of a meeting on the mounting humanitarian and strategic crisis in Syria, President Obama, brushing aside ... Read More
Film & TV

The Politics of Joker

By
After John Lennon was shot, the film director Robert Altman’s phone rang. “I get a call immediately from the Washington Post,” Altman later recalled, “and they said, 'Do you feel responsible for this?' And I said, 'What do you mean responsible?' 'Well, I mean you're the one that predicted there would ... Read More
White House

The Volker Deposition

By
The big story of the last 48 hours wasn’t President Trump’s outlandish call for China to investigate the Bidens (another instance of presidential trolling at its worst), but the release of the texts documenting some of the internal back-and-forth over Ukraine policy. They are bad news because they are a sign ... Read More