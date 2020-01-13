News

World

U.S. Drops Designation of China as Currency Manipulator ahead of Trade Agreement

By
China yuan note (Thomas White/Illustration/Reuters)

The Trump administration is dropping its designation of China as a currency manipulator ahead of the expected signing of a trade agreement between the world’s two largest economies later this week. The move was announced Monday, five months after the designation was applied.

The Phase 1 trade deal that President Trump is expected to sign Wednesday with China includes commitments China will make regarding preserving the integrity of its currency.

“China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while promoting transparency and accountability,” said Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in a statement.

China will, however, remain on a list of countries whose currency practices the U.S. closely monitors, a list that also includes Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, and Vietnam.

Trump has frequently criticized China for devaluing its currency to gain an edge in international trade, accusing Beijing of committing one of the “greatest thefts in the history of the world.”

The administration hopes the preliminary trade agreement will be the beginning of the end to the trade battles that have roiled the relationship of the two countries and the global economy in recent years.

China agreed in August to restart trade talks with the Trump administration, prompting the U.S. to agree to delay additional tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese products. The U.S. currently has heavy tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports, while China has tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. products.

NR PLUS Elections

Which Democrat Will Win in Iowa?

By
Grundy Center, Iowa One year ago, the conventional wisdom of some political pundits and at least a few (now former) Democratic presidential candidates held that Democratic voters had moved sharply to the left. Only a staunch progressive committed to Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, the thinking went, ... Read More
Music

Farewell to Rock’s Greatest Drummer (and Randian)

By
Neil Peart, the Canadian drummer and leader of the Seventies hard-rock band Rush, has died. Peart had battled brain cancer for three years. I saw Peart and his band perform at the now-demolished New Haven Coliseum during Rush's Power Windows tour in  1985 (I think), and he was even more phenomenal in person ... Read More
White House

How McConnell Outplayed Pelosi

By
Mitch McConnell was clear when he addressed the Senate on December 18: Any impeachment trial of President Trump would follow the precedent established by the trial of President Clinton 20 years ago. Clinton’s trial was divided into pieces. The Senate agreed unanimously to begin with a briefing, opening ... Read More
World

Advice for Meghan Markle

By
Meghan Markle certainly knows how to play her part. And she should — she wrote it, after all. Soon after getting engaged to the English prince, the Hollywood star announced her retirement from acting. It was an odd choice for a self-proclaimed progressive feminist: To marry into the most conservative ... Read More
Music

RIP Neil Peart, 1952–2020

By
Neil Ellwood Peart, a musician and writer, died on Tuesday after a years-long, private struggle with brain cancer. Born in Port Dalhousie, Ontario in 1952, Peart was best known as the lyricist and drummer for the Canadian hard-rock power trio Rush, which he joined in 1974, just before the band’s first ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
