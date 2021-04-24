Val Demings ‘Seriously Considering’ Run against DeSantis or Rubio in 2022

Representative Val Demings (D., Fla.) on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020 (Mandel Ngan/Reuters)

Representative Val Demings (D., Fla.) said she is “seriously considering” a run against Governor Ron DeSantis or Senator Marco Rubio in 2022, in comments to Politico on Friday.

“I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me” about a potential candidacy, Demings told Politico. “Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year.”

Demings added, “I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens.”

Demings was considered as a potential running mate for President Biden during the 2020 elections, before former California senator Kamala Harris was selected. Prior to serving as representative of Florida’s 10th congressional district, Demings served in the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, four of them as chief of police.

Demings said she felt the need to decide relatively soon whether to commit to a statewide run.

“It’s next year, right, and so I’d need to make that decision soon for sure by mid-year. And we’re almost there now,” Demings said. “Let’s see what the landscape looks like, but there are a lot of people in my home state who want me to run statewide.”

Democrats had hoped to make gains in the state during the 2020 elections, but suffered a number of losses in federal and state races. Nikki Fried, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture and the only Democrat elected to statewide office, is also reportedly considering a run for governor.

