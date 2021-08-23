Sasse Accuses J.D. Vance of ‘Lying to Get Attention’ amid Spat over Afghan Refugees

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) accused Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance of “lying to get attention” amid an ongoing split in the party on whether and how to evacuate Afghans who helped the U.S. military during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“J.D. Vance version 6.0 is lying to get attention and Ben’s trying to save Americans and our allies. Everybody has their priorities,” Sasse communications director James Wegmann said in a comment to National Review. The remark was an apparent reference to Vance’s change in stance from former critic to supporter of President Trump.

The comment came in response to a …