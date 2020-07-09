News

Politics & Policy

Vandals Tear Down 9/11 Memorial Flagpole in New York

By
Storm clouds loom over an American flag in Convent, Louisiana, June 11, 2018. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Police in New York are looking for the vandals who cut down a flagpole at a memorial honoring five firefighters who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks. 

The police chief of Washingtonville, a village north of New York City, told the Times-Herald Record that vandals used a tool to cut the flagpole about five feet from its base and then scrawled a message on the part left standing. Police discovered the damage early Wednesday and would not disclose the nature of the message.

The memorial features a semi-circle of black granite monuments honoring the “Washingtonville five” — New York City Fire Department firefighters Mark Whitford, Bobby Hamilton, and Gerry Nevins, Batallion Chief Dennis Devlin, and Lieutenant Glenn Perry. 

No other parts of the memorial, which was completed on Sept. 7, 2002, were damaged in the incident, though a sign was vandalized at the St. Mary’s Parish Center about a half-mile away. An eagle figure that had been attached to the flagpole was found near the toppled sign. 

“These two locations mean so much to Washingtonville and the larger community,” New York state assemblyman Colin Schmitt, whose district includes the area, said in a press release.

Washingtonville mayor Joseph Bucco said the village will replace the flagpole and that he expects the village will now install cameras in its park in light of the incident.

Media

The Media’s War on Words

By
I recently ran across a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer that lays out four racist words and phrases that should be banished from the English language. It begins like this: Editor’s note: Please be aware offensive terms are repeated here solely for the purpose of identifying and analyzing them honestly. ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More
